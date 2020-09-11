PWC schools get additional funds for COVID-19 assistance

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Public Schools are getting an additional $20 million in COVID-19 assistance.

The Board of County Supervisors voted 8-0 on September 8 to award $20 million in federal relief funding to the school division. The boar says the money comes from its second round of CARES Act funding which totals $41 million.

In July the board awarded $5 million from the first round of CARES Act to fund the division to purchase laptops.

In a statement from School Board Chair Babur Lateef, he said the division has distributed 45,000 laptops to students for this school year. The division expects up to 92,000 students this school year.

