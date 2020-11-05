PWC School Board adds more holidays to promote diversity inclusivity; extends school year

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County School Board has voted to adopt diverse holidays into the calendar.

The school board approved adding four additional holidays to the 2021-2022 school year calendar on Wednesday night. The decision results in the school year ending one week later than scheduled, on June 15th rather than the 10th.

“Since we added four holidays, or days off, for these other religious groups, we just added the days onto the end of the year,” said Dr. Babur B. Lateef, Charmain At-Large for the PWC School Board.

Lateef says the decision comes after asking families their preference — a shorter summer vacation as a trade for the full two-week winter break.

“We surveyed families, things that families thought were really important were having a two-week winter break. They liked it being two weeks instead of ten days,” said Lateef.

The calendar shift comes as a way to increase diversity inclusivity in the county.

“We have an incredibly diverse community in Prince William County,” said Lateef. “Seventy percent of our students are of an ethnic minority.”

Taalibah Hassan, a former PWC school parent, expressed her approval of the new calendar at the board meeting.

“It’s time for the county to add to the school calendar, the Muslim Eid, as well as the Jewish holidays and the Hindu holiday,” said Hassan.

Fairfax County, as well as some Maryland school divisions, have also altered their calendar years to include more diverse holidays.