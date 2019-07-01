PWC Police arrest juvenile that escaped from custody

Virginia

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police have located and arrested a minor who had escaped from custody at the Juvenile Detention Center on Dumfries Rd. around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Police located him Monday afternoon. More details are expected to be released Tuesday morning.

Police received authorization to release his identity so the public can assist in locating him. The suspect was identified as Jairo Argueta Benitez. Police described the suspect as a 16-year-old Hispanic boy, five feet tall and 140 lbs. He also has medium length curly black hair and a thin mustache.

Police said Benitez was returning from court on non-violent charges when he escaped from the custody of a Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy was not injured and a police K-9 and helicopter are helping with the search.

