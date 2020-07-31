PWC Police finds lost family on hiking trail

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A family was hiking a trail in Prince William County and suddenly got lost.

Kimberly Singleton took her children hiking in Doves Landing Park yesterday on what they thought was a two mile trail.

When they approached a downed-tree unmarked trails, and had traveled nearly six miles, they knew they were lost and needed to get help.

Singleton says they yelled out to boats on the Occoquan River, but had no luck. Once it got dark, Singleton called 911.

“They were coming into the trail from different directions and they were yelling my name and waving some flashlights trying to finds us. Eventually they found us, I stayed on the phone with 911 the whole time” said Singleton.

Singleton said it took about 27 minutes for the officers to locate her. She says she plans on baking them a cake as a thank you.