PWC Police ask parents to talk to their children about traffic laws during National Teen Driver Safety Week

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week, and Prince William County Police Department wants parents and teens to know the importance of obeying traffic laws.

In collaboration with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the National Highway Transportation Safety, resources are being offered to help parents have discussions with their child about safe driving practices.

Officer Renee Carr, public information officer for Prince William County Police, says that parents should facilitate a discussion with their teen about following safety precautions and traffic laws while behind the wheel. She says that some of the offenses teens commit are texting while driving, speeding, and drunk driving.

“We’re really encouraging parents to go and have conversations with their teens, even if it’s just a reminder every now and then, just something to keep in their minds to stay safe. Paying attention while you’re driving, not distracted driving and making sure that you’re awake and alert while driving,” said Carr.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S., with roughly 2,000 deaths in 2018. However, police are hopeful those numbers can drop if parents have safe driving discussions with their teen.