PWC police arrest man for abduction and assault

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police arrested a man following a reported abduction and assault.

Last week, PWC police were called to the 14000 block of Fallbrook Lane in Woodbridge in response to an assault. According to police, 27-year-old Jimmy Sawaya was accused of hitting and kicking a victim multiple times after an argument. Sawaya also allegedly destroyed the victim’s phone and prevented them from leaving the residence.

The victim was eventually able to get away and contact the police. But officers weren’t able to locate and arrest Sawaya until this weekend.