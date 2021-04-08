PWC Police arrest and charge man with aggravated sexual assault

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department has arrested and charged Edwyn Benedicto Ruiz with aggravated sexual assault.
According to police, a sexual assault was reported that occurred at a home in the 8000 block of
Community Drive in Manassas. Police learned through an investigation that the female victim, approximately 8-years-old at the time of the offense was inappropriately touched by Ruiz, also identified as a family member. Ruiz is believed to have inappropriately touched the victim more than once between February 2018 and February 2019.
This is a developing story and will be updated.