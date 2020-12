PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police needs your help identifying a man who stole a cart-full of items from Lowe’s.

Suspect leaving Lowe’s. Courtesy: PWCPD

The man left the store on November 22 without paying and pulled a knife on an employee when he was confronted.

The man is described as a black male with an average build.

If you have any information about this incident, call the PWCPD tipline — 703.792.7000