PWC needs voting poll workers

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County needs 1,600 election officers to work at 93 polling locations on Election Day. 

All poll workers will be compensated, must arrive by 5.a.m., prepare the location for voting, look up voters, admit voters to voting machines, tally votes and close the polls at 7 p.m. 

If you’re interested, the application deadline is October 2. Visit the Prince William County of Elections website, and look for the “Become an Election Officer” page under “Elections and Registration” to apply.

