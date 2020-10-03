PWC judge rules to keep Superintendent’s Twitter messages confidential

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– On Friday, Prince William Circuit Court Judge, Kimberly A. Irving, ruled that Prince William County Schools Superintendent, Steven Walts’ Twitter messages will remain private.

Judge Irving dismissed the lawsuit which was filed by former School Board Chairman, Ryan Sawyers, against the Prince William County School Board, seeking the disclosure of over 20,000 direct messages sent on Twitter by the Superintendent.

Judge Irving deemed the direct messages as “clearly exempted” from mandatory disclosure under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), the School Board said in a statement.

The School Board said Judge Irving found that after review of Superintendent Walts’ tweets, “Dr. Walts often communicated with students, parents, staff members, and other community members using direct messages to address their concerns and respond to questions.”

The School Board believes Judge Irving’s decision was “well-reasoned” and is appreciative the matter has been resolved. School Board Chairman, Dr. Babur Lateef, stated the case took resources away “from the School Board’s focus on reopening schools and restoring educational services to students during this unprecedented pandemic.”