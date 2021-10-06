PWC Fire & Rescue shares safety tips during National Fire Prevention Week

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — It’s National Fire Prevention Week across the country, and local fire departments in the Northern Virginia area are educating the community about fire safety tips.

Christopher Brothers, Life, Fire & Safety Public Education Coordinator for the Prince William County Fire & Rescue System, says one of the most important actions you can take if there is a fire in your home is to establish a safe meeting space outside to meet.

“When the smoke detector or carbon monoxide detector goes off, we want you to get out of the house safely and get to a safe meeting place, which should be planned by the family,” said Brothers. “Those gases can be very dangerous and very deadly.”

First responders also want you to know about fire detector maintenance, saying a smoke detector should be placed on every level of the home.



“If you look on the back of the smoke detector, it has a date,” said Brothers. “Ten years from that date, you should replace the smoke detector, and you should be testing your smoke detector at least once a month and replacing the batteries in it at least every six months.”

The Prince William County Fire & Rescue Department will also be hosting open houses this coming weekend for community members to meet local firefighters and learn more about fire safety.