Purcellville man arrested, charged with sexual assault

WATERFORD, Va. (WDVM) — A Purcellville man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

19-year old Richard Piland was arrested in Waterford after a woman reported a sexual assault charge on July 25.

She claimed that the attack occurred between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. that morning near an acquaintance’s house near Dutton Court in Waterford. The victim knew Piland, policw said.

Piland is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

