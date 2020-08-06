Purcellville man arrested, charged with sexual assault

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERFORD, Va. (WDVM) — A Purcellville man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

19-year old Richard Piland was arrested in Waterford after a woman reported a sexual assault charge on July 25.

She claimed that the attack occurred between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. that morning near an acquaintance’s house near Dutton Court in Waterford. The victim knew Piland, policw said.

Piland is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories