Purcellville man arrested, charged with sexual assault

WATERFORD, Va. (WDVM) — A Purcellville man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
19-year old Richard Piland was arrested in Waterford after a woman reported a sexual assault charge on July 25.
She claimed that the attack occurred between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. that morning near an acquaintance’s house near Dutton Court in Waterford. The victim knew Piland, policw said.
Piland is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Top coronavirus aide to president may make a visit to West Virginia
- Overnight fog and comfortable temps are in the forecast for this evening
- Showers and some fog overnight
- US lawmakers push for revitalization fund to help restaurants around the country
- Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic Schools released a reopening plan for the school year
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App