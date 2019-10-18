Puppy Socialization Classes in Chantilly prevent anxiety

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Lead With Fun dog training clinic held puppy socialization classes Thursday in Chantilly.

In order to prevent puppies from developing serious behavior problems, the classes were designed to help puppies become comfortable in their new environments. The class instructor, Jennifer Pennington, says early socialization is like a behavioral vaccination for a puppy.

“Puppies need socialization because when they get older anything that they don’t see when they’re younger, could potentially be scary,” said Pennington. “It gets them used to all the things that they could potentially meet in life and when they’re older they won’t be afraid of those things. Those things could cause aggression or fear or anxiety. “

The socialization classes are only open for puppies aging up to four months old.