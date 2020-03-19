Public transit organizations ask Congress for emergency funding

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, the American Public Transportation Association, and Transportation for America are asking Congress for emergency financial help for public transit agencies. On Tuesday, Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board pledged $11 million to Virginia’s transit agencies.

Funding will be available for ART, VRE, DASH, Fairfax Connector, and Loudoun County transit. The APTA is requesting over $12 billion to offset the costs of sanitizing vehicles and facilities and to make up for lost sales and tax revenue.

“Just our transit services that we provide in Northern Virginia every year provide an additional $600 million in state revenues, so think about the contribution and the losses of those revenues, because people are moving and getting to jobs, and really what that means,” said NVTC’s Executive Director Kate Mattice.

“These funds are necessary to maintain essential services, including providing public transportation to health care workers, Medicaid recipients who receive non-emergency medical transportation, and law enforcement personnel,” the NVTC said in a press release. The funding will be available in early April.