Public school employee tests positive for COVID-19

Virginia

According to school officials they're working closely with the Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County Public Schools has been notified by the Fairfax County Health Department that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member at Lynbrook Elementary School tested postive for novel Coronavirus. According to school officials they’re working closely with the Health Department to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the staff member.

Scott Brabrand, Superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools said

“The staff member is recovering at home and we wish our staff member a quick recovery.”

The Health Department will be working to provide further guidance and monitoring.

