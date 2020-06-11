Public library coming to Dumfries Road

The library is expected to be open in early 2021.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Manassas will have a new library on Dumfries Road in early 2021.

This week, the Manassas City Council signed a 10-year agreement with Prince William County Services to build a library that will be constructed and leased by Prince William County. The City of Manassas will pay an estimated $500,000 to purchase the furniture and fixtures.

City of Manassas residents will still be able to use Prince William County libraries. The city started considering the project back in October as its shared library service agreement with Prince William County was set to expire this month. The city will pay the county $1.2 million annually, with a three percent escalator, for shared library services.