Public hearing for Route 50 and Trailhead Drive roundabout

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County is planning to construct a roundabout on Route 50 and Trailhead Drive, a $10 million project to improve traffic flow and decrease car crashes. Before they get started with construction, they held a meeting Thursday night to hear feedback from the public.

Picture presented during public hearing.

Over the past five years, over 30 cars have crashed on Route 50 trying to turn onto Trailhead Drive. The problem? The road has two lanes and many cars need to turn left.

“The number of left turns turning onto Trailhead Drive has increased significantly…The existing condition is causing accidents,” said Elizabeth Arnold with Michael Baker International.

Officials say roundabouts have many benefits besides improving traffic flow.

“It increases efficiency by avoiding traffic signals, it’s also more cost-effective than a traffic signal, because it’s much less expensive to maintain than a traffic signal,” said Arnold.

The meeting moved into a question and answer section, one resident voiced concerns about damage to her property.

“My question is mainly concerning the run-off pond since that is very close to our property lines and to our wells. How are you guys going to make sure that my wells are not contaminated or destroyed by the construction, as well as our buildings that are very close to the property lines as well,” said Barbara, a Loudoun resident.

In response, project manager Suheili Perez-Jimenez said, “If there is an instance where our impact might be anticipated, we will discuss with you…you will be compensated or replace the well that’s going to be impacted.”

Questions were read by residents who did not choose to participate verbally.

“I wonder why a full roundabout isn’t being implemented and why you’re pursuing a hybrid one instead?”

In response, an official said, “The hybrid roundabout is being implemented, one because there is a high volume of left turns and this allows for more efficient operations going into the future.”

“A current problem is with the speeding along Route 50. Loudoun Sherriff’s have a problem because they don’t have an enforcement zone to pull people over. How will the roundabout account for a law enforcement area?”

In response, an official stated, “That is something that we need to work through with the Sherriff’s Department to make sure they have an adequate area.”

Project officials said they plan to have a revised proposal by March of 2021 and will plan to start construction in the fall of 2021. If all goes as planned, the project will be completed in November of 2023.

Residents have until January 18 to submit feedback on this project. To submit a comment, click here.