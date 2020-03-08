Protesters push for independent midwifery

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM)–Protesters were standing in front of Winchester Medical Center to urge Valley Health to consider independent midwifery.

Those who came out said that they want options when it comes to birthing choices at the hospital.

Valley Health said that in order for independent midwives to practice at the center, the medical staff bylaws require collaboration with a provider that has a community clinic, and that the OB hospital group at Winchester Medical Center does not have a clinic for the care of expectant mothers.