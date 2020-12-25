Protecting your home from Christmas thieves

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — When you’re spending time with your loved ones and celebrating the holidays. It’s hard to believe you could be being watched by thieves, but police departments warn residents to be extra careful and always on guard because crime is still very prevalent.

The Town of Herndon Police Department has several tips to keep in mind this holiday season, especially if you plan on leaving your home for a trip.

“So you may be going on vacation or maybe you’re going to visit relatives for a couple of days, thieves are going to know it, but there are a couple of things you can do to protect yourself. So first off, make it look like you’re home. You’re going to want to do things like leaving a light on in the house, leave your porch light on, even leave a car in the driveway,” said Lisa Herndon, Town of Herndon Police spokesperson.

In addition, have a neighbor pick up your newspapers or stop your mail temporarily, so it doesn’t pile up in the driveway.

Police departments warn it might not always be good to post those family selfies while on vacation.

“Don’t post on social media that you’re gone…You never know where those pictures will end up…Sometimes that information can end up in the wrong hands,” stated Herndon.

Herndon said even if your posts are private, people still might be able to see your posts.

Also, be conscious about what types of boxes you’re putting on the curb to be picked up by the trash or recycling center.

“If you get a new big-screen TV or you’re one of the lucky few who got that basically impossible to find gaming system, don’t leave those boxes out on the curb with your trash,” expressed Herndon.

Thieves will scope neighborhoods, making your home an easy target if they know what’s inside.

“You don’t want to brag about these big purchases or these big gifts on social media. It’s basically telling the world, ‘hey look at what I just got! It’s in my house, come and get it’,” said Herndon.

If you open or exchange any Christmas gifts this year, keep these tips in mind.