Prospective students weighing in COVID-19 as they tour colleges

Shenandoah University is offering a six week online program for high school students to get a head start on college.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As prospective students consider where they want to go to college, they’re also weighing COVID into the mix. Prospective students visiting Shenandoah University say COVID-19 safety protocols are important to them.

“It’s kind of a stressful thing so I’ve been looking for a place where you know it’s kind of you know the restrictions aren’t so tight that you can’t actually go to school and get that college experience that everyone wants but also that it is safe,” said prospective student Abdulla Harenas.

