Proposed development in Loudoun County leaves residents thinking: ‘What’s next?’

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — It’s been nearly three months since Loudoun County residents have heard whether a 284-acre development is going up near Evergreen Mills Road.

But many community members weren’t even aware of the potential new build. Leonard “Hobie” Mitchel submitted preliminary plans about the massive housing, hotel and sports complex back in April. However, many residents are just finding out about the plans now.

One resident Kami Cleary said she just found out through social media. “I found this out on Facebook and the article was from April, so I’m surprised people weren’t aware that this was proposed,” she said.

Besides the lack of insight, residents are also concerned about the schools and safety of children.

“There are parts of the road that are notorious for fatalities, and you have the school right there,” said Cleary.

Former Loudoun County reside Michelle Sechrist-Steeger agrees. “That’s a long drive for the children and now it’s going to be even longer because they are putting that in,” she said.

