Proposed bill increases personal spending for nursing home residents using Medicaid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Medicaid users that are in nursing homes are given a so-called Personal Needs Allowance of $30 a month; that money is used for personal expenses like clothing, phone bills, subscriptions, and toiletries.
Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton’s proposed Personal Needs Allowance Modernization Act would double that allowance to $60, and $120 for couples, to improve Medicaid users’ financial security.
“[The Personal Needs Allowance] hasn’t been changed since 1988,” said Wexton. “And it’s $30, which, in today’s dollars, is only worth $14 … that’s not enough to do anything.”
Wexton’s bill has been endorsed by Families USA, Justice in Aging, the Virginia Poverty Law Center, the Medicare Rights Center, and others.
