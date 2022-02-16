Proposed Arlington FY 2023 budget would give employees salary bump

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County government employees could soon see bigger checks hitting their bank accounts.

County Manager Mark Schwartz proposed the salary increases in his $1.47 billion FY 2023 budget to the county board on Saturday.

All employees would see a bump of just over 4%, and public safety employees like police and firefighters would see bigger increases — just over 6%. All full-time employees would also see a one-time bonus of $1,600 dollars.

“After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, our community and County workforce have demonstrated resilience and our commitment to community services remains steadfast,” said County Manager Mark Schwartz in a release. “As such, this budget prioritizes County services and programs important to our community, while investing in our workforce, who have gone without meaningful merit pay increases for two years.”

Arlington county is hoping to retain employees, as many occupations in the workforce have gone remote. Schwartz says county staff saw small bumps in pay throughout the pandemic.

“Just a month ago, at the direction of the county board, we had a 1% market pay adjustment for our entire workforce,” said Schwartz. “We also have a bonus that the board implemented. I do not want people to forget that even over the last two years when we weren’t able to do a lot, there still were increases.”

The proposed plan for 20-23 would increase spending by 5.5% over last year.

Learn more about the proposed budget on the county’s website.