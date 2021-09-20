Proposal aims to evaluate Loudoun County’s history of segregation, seeks to ‘rectify’ current disparities

The proposal aims “to study the harm caused by Loudoun County’s discrimination of Black students and seek out ways to rectify disparities.”

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County may soon be looking at their history’s past of school segregation and how Black students are still affected today.

Loudoun County Supervisor Juli Briskman is putting forth a proposal to “study the harm caused by Loudoun County’s discrimination of Black students and seek out ways to rectify disparities.”

Briskman recommends the Board of Supervisors forward the item to the Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board Committee to review and provide recommendations.

Briskman wants to dig deeper into the ‘inequities’ African-American students may be experiencing from the county’s past. The supervisor hopes to examine the rate of college graduations for students who went to segregated schools, as well as income and home ownership disparities.

Briskman says there are two major historical events that she wants on the table for discussion.



“We need to look at the 14 years that we literally — illegally — operated segregated schools, and then we also look really hard at the fact that Loudoun County basically forced the sale of eight acres from the Douglass Association that bought that property for the Douglass school for one dollar,” said Briskman.

The supervisor hopes the process won’t take more than a 8 months to a year, but is willing to take whatever time necessary to “get it right.”

Briskman is eager to hear the stories of the Black community and encourages those affected in the community to share their experience.

The proposal comes nearly a year after Loudoun County Public Schools released video apologizing for their operation of segregated schools.

The supervisors will consider the proposal at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21st.