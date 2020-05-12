Property taxes will increase for City of Manassas residents

CITY OF MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Residents will pay $1.46 per $100 of their assessed property value. The rate is two cents lower than last year’s; however, assessed property values have increased by 7 percent.

“I’m glad that the vote went the way it did,” said Councilmember Michelle Davis-Younger. “It was intentional and I think overall, the citizens will benefit from it.” The proposal passed 4-2.

Residents were largely unhappy with the proposal during the public comment period. “A couple of pennies may not seem like a lot to you, but many of us are taking pay cuts, are losing our jobs, at the very same time that we’re asking to have our taxes raised,” a resident said at the council’s meeting on April 27.

“With many out of a job currently it would be irresponsible to continue on this path and continue to raise taxes,” a resident wrote. “We the citizens know that a balanced budget is hard, but we are counting on you! Please don’t add to the burden of those who are already struggling.”

On Monday, City Manager Pat Pate reported the city’s unemployment rate had shot up above 10 percent.

Before the pandemic, Pate proposed a $1.44 property tax rate. Monday night, the board approved a two cent increase, which Councilmember Ian Lovejoy says amounts to about $2 million in spending money. Lovejoy voted against the proposal. “If this money truly becomes available then it’s going to go first to pay raises for the city staff, then it will go towards three firemen in the fire department, then it will go towards a fund for Jennie Dean [Elementary School and park],” Lovejoy said. “Those are good things. It’s hard to argue that those aren’t nice things. But those are service enhancements during what is undoubtedly going to be a recession.”

Lovejoy said he was prepared to vote “yes” to the $1.44 rate. “That would keep the Capital Improvement Plan stable and give us some flexibility with the city manager’s navigating the budget next year,” Lovejoy said. “But I could not support $1.46 in this environment.”

Davis-Younger, on the other hand, says those two cents will come in handy. “In turn, I’ve got firefighters coming to my rescue, I’m putting away money for a rainy day, I’ve got salaries that people won’t have to be laid off. You have to look to the future. You have to look down the road,” she said.

Each quarter, the council will review the city’s revenue to decide where and how to spend it.