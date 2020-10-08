Project Peace offers domestic violence awareness workshops

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Several communities across the country are bringing awareness and support to those harmed by domestic violence for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Arlington’s Project Peace is partnering with Northern Virginia domestic violence agencies to provide free awareness and educational opportunities, recognizing forms of abuse that aren’t typically discussed.

This year, Arlington’s Project Peace is hosting a series of free presentations, online, held throughout the month. These presentations will provide information on lesser known forms of domestic violence such as reproductive coercion, spiritual and technology abuse.

“This year is quite unique as we all know Covid-19 has had a unique impact on those harmed by domestic violence and by extension the work we all do to address this issue in our communities and support survivors,” said Project Peace coordinator, Candice Lopez.

Project Peace’s goal is to connect the most vulnerable people with resources. They want residents to know that no matter where they are, there isn’t a wrong door for help or information.

