Program allows Virginia drivers to assign emergency contacts

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Not many people have considered what would happen if you’re in an accident, seriously injured and unable to communicate with emergency personnel. Now, law enforcement wants residents to know about a program that can assign multiple contacts to their license plate.

“The Emergency Contact Program has been in place since 2016,” said Jessica Cowardin, Virginia DMV spokesperson. “It gives law enforcement a way to notify the participants’ family and friends.”

It’s a free, voluntary service that anyone can sign up for, as long as you have a valid Virginia credential, such as a driver’s license or identification card.

“You’re able to set up two emergency contacts,” said Cowardin.

Residents can sign up online or at a DMV location.

If a driver is seriously injured in a crash and unable to speak, emergency personnel can look up the emergency contacts assigned to your license plate.

“It’s linked to your DMV account. Law enforcement will be able to have access to that,” said Cowardin. “This is something that we store and only emergency law enforcement has access to.”

To date, roughly 350,000 residents have signed up for the program. The DMV says if you are already registered, make sure your emergency contacts are updated through the online portal.

Learn more about the Emergency Contact Program here.