Professional bull riding returns to Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Bull riding fans were able to attend a live event this weekend in Fairfax.

From Sept. 25-26, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) held the Pendelton Whisky Velocity Tour at EagleBank Arena, featuring some of the world’s best bull riders.

Although PBR’s Unleash the Beast series came to town in 2018 and 2019, this was the first time the tour has stopped in Fairfax, attracting crowds to watch 45 competitors ride the bull for at least eight seconds.

Kevin McCoy, production manager, says although Fairfax is a new market, the turnout was strong.



“[Fairfax is] a new market that we wanted to tap into. We’ve played in Virginia several times, next week we’ll be in Hampton,” said McCoy. “This city is new to us, but the region is not. We wanted to tap into a new market and give the fans an amazing show,” said

