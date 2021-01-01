Procession to honor fallen firefighter drives through DMV area

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As the community continues to mourn the loss of airman Logan Young, who was killed in a barn explosion in Berkeley County, West Virginia, first responders gathered as he was brought to his final resting place in Winchester, Virginia.

Fire companies were stationed along Interstate 81 to pay tribute to the fallen senior airman and combat veteran. Fire companies traveled alongside Young’s casket on the interstate before allowing the next company to escort the Airman to his final resting place in his hometown of Winchester, Virginia.

Senior Airman Young joined the West Virginia Air National Guard in 2018 and served as a firefighter in the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron. He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 2011 and served on active duty in the security forces (military police) career field before transitioning into the Air National Guard. He was employed full time at the 167th Airlift Wing as a Military Authority Fire Fighter.

Senior Airman Young was also previously deployed to the Middle East in 2014. He was the recipient of numerous awards and decorations to include the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

Senior Airman Young was killed in a barn explosion that also injured 3 other firefighters.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has yet to release any details regarding the status of the other firefighters or the investigation of the circumstances that lead to Young’s death. They are also offering a reward for any information that will aid the investigation.