Private aircraft crash leaves one dead

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal plane crash in Loudoun County.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police were notified of a plane crash in the 35000 block of Charles Town Pike in western Loudoun County at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, there was one fatality.

Police say Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response and located one private aircraft in a field. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have both been notified.

The crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

