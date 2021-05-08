Prince William School Board announces potential equity statement

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County School Board is considering the school’s first ever equity statement.

The statement was presented during a Wednesday night board meeting. The proposal was developed by an advisory council to the superintendent over the past year.

The goal is to create policies and procedures to promote inclusivity for all races and to eliminate learning disparities.

Babur Lateef, school board chair, says the advisory council ‘hit the nail on the head’ with their proposal.



“It does embody who I think we are here in Prince William County. If you were to talk to anybody on the street here, they’re gonna say this sounds like who we are, this is what we want,” said Lateef.

The school board will vote on the equity statement at their May 19th meeting.