Prince William residents hope to see mental health crisis facility

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County is hoping to add mental health crisis facilities. Residents have called on Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia legislators to devote $47 million to create 10 new CRCs across the state, including one in the county.

Earlier this month, Virginia announced that five of its eight mental health hospitals will stop taking patients because of capacity limits in Richmond. But now there’s a push in the county to build new facilities to deal with mental health crises.

One member of Virginian’s Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement highlights how these centers can help the community, saying, “Building CRC’s will help address a critical gap in implementing a full systematic approach to mental health and addiction.”