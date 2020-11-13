Prince William police search for Fredericksburg man accused of rape of minor

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police department is asking for public assistance as they continue to investigate the rape of a minor.

Police are searching for 43-year-old Odin Polanco-Villeda. According to the police report the crime was committed between January 2012 and September 2013. On November 12, officials announced they have arrest warrants for the suspect. According to police, Polanco-Villeda sexually assaulted a minor between the age of five and six years old at the time, and on more than one occasion.

Renee Carr, Public Information Officer said, “the victim disclosed the incident to a family member who then contacted the police in July 2020. In early August the detectives with the Special Victims Bureau and conjunction with Child Protection Services began the investigation.”

Officials said if anyone has any information about Polanco-Villeda’s whereabouts to contact the police department at 7037925123.