Prince William police notice uptick in larcenies from work vans

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– Reports of work vans being targeted in Prince William County has become an issue that police are working to eliminate.

According to police, suspects are entering cars by punching door locks or smashing windows. With tools being taken, police are urging residents to install an alarm system and add exterior locks to their doors.

First Sergeant Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police said, “Folks going back to work, and work picking up in general has started to make a rebound. I don’t know if it’s necessarily out of control, but we’re seeing an uptick just because everyone is getting back to working back to normal so these vehicles are out more.”

Police said suspects are taking these tools to keep for personal use and or selling them to pawn shops for cash. They are urging residents to report any suspicious activity.