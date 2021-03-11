Prince William police investigate single-car fatal crash

TRIANGLE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Fuller Heights Road and Old Triangle Road around 10:20 a.m.

Police say the 27-year-old driver, Skye Elizabeth Richardson of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead on the scene. Richardson had been driving a 2016 Ford Focus.

Officials said that she had been driving east on Fuller Heights Road when she began to lose control. They stated that Richardson was wearing a seatbelt when the car left the roadway and hit two trees.