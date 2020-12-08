Prince William police investigate Exxon robbery

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning, and are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

According to police, the robbery happened at 1:02 am at an Exxon on Sudley Road. An employee reported that a man entered the store, went to the counter, and pulled out a gun demanding cash.

Renee Carr, PIO, Prince William County Police Department said, “The suspect fled on foot after he took an undisclosed amount of money and he luckily did not hurt anyone. He has not been found.”

Officials said the male suspect is described as 5’8”. He was last seen wearing a black ski-style mask on top of a surgical mask, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue or black gloves, and black pants.