Prince William police investigate 7-Eleven robbery

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police department is still investigating a robbery that happened at a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning in Woodbridge.

The incident happened at 1:14 a.m. on June 29 at 14797 Darbydale Ave. when an employee called police about a man entering the store, taking out a gun and demanding money. Officials said they don’t know if anyone else was in the store at the time, but the suspect got away with money before police arrived.

“The employee and the suspect walked back up to the front of the store where the registers were and the suspect fled as soon as he had the money on foot and left the area. A K-9 responded and attempted to track the area who is not located” said Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing all black clothes with a black mask and black gloves.