Prince William Police highlight Super Bowl safety gearing up for Sunday

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — As people gear up to watch the Chiefs and Buccaneers play on Sunday, Prince William County Police are advising residents to have a game plan that doesn’t include drinking and driving.

According to the Washington Regional Alcohol Program, nearly half of U.S traffic deaths on Super Bowl Sunday involve drunk driving at 48%. Although the way residents viewing sporting events has changed due to the pandemic, police said if you do go to a function, designate a sober driver or call an Uber or Lyft.

Renee Carr, Public Information Officer, said, “We will have officers patrolling the streets and looking for drunk drivers but the weekend itself, sometimes we will see officers on patrol for DUI enforcement, but definitely do not drink and drive. we want everyone to get home safely.”

Other police departments like Arlington County are teaming up with the Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to highlight their “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” campaign.