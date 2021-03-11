Prince William police highlight pedestrian awareness as warmer temperatures come

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — With warmer weather approaching, the Prince William County Police Department and the Virginia DMV are reminding drivers to safely share the roads with pedestrians.

Officials want to remind residents about a new law that went into effect last July that requires vehicles to come to a full stop when pedestrians are in a crosswalk, vehicles must remain stopped until pedestrians have safely crossed to the other side.

Renee Carr with the Prince William County Police Department said, “We’re asking everyone to definitely pay attention. There’s no more driving with phones in your hands and other distractions like playing with the radio. We’re asking pedestrians as well to know the rules, wait or the signals to cross, the beep or the flashing light.”

The Police Department and the DMV offer these tips for pedestrians:

• Be predictable, follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

• Plan a route with safe crossings, such as marked crosswalks.

• Avoid distractions, including alcohol and drugs, and remain alert.

• Dress to be seen, but do not assume drivers see you.

• Wear reflective clothing and carry a blinking light or flashlight at night.

• Walk on sidewalks facing traffic. If there is no sidewalk walk facing traffic far from vehicles.

• As you walk, watch for cars backing up – especially in parking lots and driveways.

• Only cross streets at crosswalks or intersections; places where drivers expect pedestrians. While

crossing, look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right, and make eye contact with turning drivers before proceeding into the street.

• Turning vehicles can be especially dangerous at intersections. If there is no crosswalk or intersection, go to a well-lit area with the best view of traffic, wait until there is enough time to cross safely and continue to watch for traffic while crossing.

According to officials, half of all pedestrians fatalities in Virginia involve adults age 50 and up.