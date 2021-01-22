Prince William police department highlights stalking prevention awareness

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — It’s Stalking Awareness Month, and while the Stalking Prevention, Awareness, and Resource Center is providing resources to help professionals, the Prince William County Police Department is helping by raising awareness.

Although the Prince William Police Department doesn’t get a lot of stalking incidents, they want to ensure every resident’s safety. Officials said if you become a victim, to trust your instincts, call the police department, and get connected with a local victim services provider.

Renee Carr, PIO, Prince William County Police Department said, “We definitely want people to be safe and we want people to feel safe. At any point in time your not, we want you to contact the police, and if this is something that’s been ongoing, to call 9-1-1 if you’re in any type of immediate danger. If people have questions please reach out to us that’s what we’re here for.”

According to officials most victims of stalking talk to a friend, family member, or someone else they know that they trust first before deciding to seek additional help.