Prince William police continue to search for suspect involved in shooting over the weekend

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William Police Department continues to seek help in locating a suspect involved in a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police continue to search for 34-year-old James Lawrence Gregory Jr. after a shooting that took place on January 23rd, at 9:25 pm. According to officials, they received reports of shots fired on 3081 Golansky Boulevard and found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim and Gregory were having a verbal altercation inside a café, that then escalated outside. According to police, Gregory fired several rounds and then left in a dark-colored vehicle.

Gregory is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, a firearm in public, and destruction of property. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County Police.