Prince William Police continue to search for burglary suspects who hit three businesses

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are searching for the suspects who robbed an Ethiopian restaurant last week.

Around 4 am February 18th, officials responded to the call of an alarm activation at Abugida Ethiopian Cuisine. Officials said as they got to the restaurant, they saw the front door shattered, and found that two other restaurants’ front doors of Real Taste Chicken & Subs and Ali Grocery & Halal Meats, were also shattered in a similar manner.

Renee Carr, Public Information Officer, PWC Police Department said, “The investigation revealed that entry was made through the front of the businesses with a brick that they used to shatter the glass. Police K-9 search the area for the suspects who were not located. Cash registers inside each of the businesses appear to have been tampered with.”

As officials continue to investigate this matter in Prince William County, Fairfax police are also investigating a similar series of recent break-ins.