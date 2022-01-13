Prince William Health District opens COVID-19 testing center

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A new COVID-19 testing center is now open in Manassas as cases continue to surge due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The testing site located at the Pfitzner Stadium on seven county complex court is open to the public due to high demand. The center is offering PCR tests by appointment only.

“The purpose was to help these areas have a place and a location where the public and residents can go to, to get to these sites and get vaccinated or tested in large quantities,” said Sean Johnson, community outreach director for the Prince William Health District.

The site is open Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm.