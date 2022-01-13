Prince William Health District opens COVID-19 testing center

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A new COVID-19 testing center is now open in Manassas as cases continue to surge due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The testing site located at the Pfitzner Stadium on seven county complex court is open to the public due to high demand. The center is offering PCR tests by appointment only.

“The purpose was to help these areas have a place and a location where the public and residents can go to, to get to these sites and get vaccinated or tested in large quantities,” said Sean Johnson, community outreach director for the Prince William Health District.

The site is open Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Mountaineer GameDay

Trending Stories