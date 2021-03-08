Prince William Health District launches PrepMod for COVID-19 appointments

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County switched to its new COVID-19 scheduling system on Monday.

The county will now use PrepMod, a platform that has been used by health departments in the Commonwealth.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) officials say an email to schedule an appointment will come from the Prince William Health District (PWHD) through the site, rather than the VDH.

The PWHD says that the first day implementing the new system has gone smoothly.



“I think it’s going to be a better system if I lives up to its potential. Multiple emails can be used in a family. It’s easier and user-friendly,” said Sean Johnson, Joint Information Coordinator for the PWHD.

Those who scheduled their first dose through the vaccine administration management system will receive a call from their local health district to schedule the second appointment.