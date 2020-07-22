Prince William County’s COVID disaster relief fund deadline this Friday

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County COVID disaster relief fund deadline for submission is this Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors allocated $1 million to go towards COVID relief for their residents, specifically for residents who are underserved in the community.

Chelsi Conaway, executive director of the human services alliance of greater prince William, said that they were receiving requests for help during the COVID crisis.

“What we’re doing is we’re working with area non-profits to help them administer the funds on a grassroots level,” said Conaway. “We figured that no one would be able to distribute the money to people who need it the most more than people who are already doing this wonderful work.”

Grants range between $50,000 to $150,000. Non-profits that qualify to apply for the grant specialize in housing assistance, utility assistance, childcare costs and access to health care.

The link to apply can be found here.

