Prince William County updates its 2040 Comprehensive Plan

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County has updated its 2040 Comprehensive Plan that will help future growth, redevelopment, and preservation of the county. The goal is to include residents’ input about what they want their community to look like in the next 20 years.

This plan is to update the policies of land use, housing, and expanding amenities in the County to attract more residents. This process is a continuation of an update effort that began in 2017. This also includes a small area plan for Bethlehem Road and Yorkshire Fairgrounds.

Parag Agrawal, Planning Director said, “The work is only beginning this month but throughout the process, it will be very engaged in a 10-month process and community members will be able to see a draft by the end of this year. It will go to the planning commission and the planning commission will hold a hearing and after the planning commission’s recommendation, it will go to the Board of Supervisors.”

Community leaders will meet later this month. Residents are invited to complete a poll to share their priorities regarding future land use, housing, and mobility.