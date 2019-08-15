Prince William County to transform unused parking lot into “wellness park”

The Harbor Drive Wellness Park will include universal exercise equipment, a large pollinator garden, and open space for parks programming

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William Board of County Supervisors plans to unpave an unused, commuter parking lot on Harbor Drive and turn it into park space.

The Harbor Drive Wellness Park will include exercise equipment, a large pollinator garden, and open space for parks programming. The exercise equipment will be “universal”; usable for seniors and those with disabilities.





The $1.2 million park will be completed with $700,000 of county funds and grants. Kaiser Permanente awarded the county an additional $50,000 to complete the design.

“We drove around the entire district, looking for possibilities for new park spaces, because our district has the least amount of park space of all seven districts in Prince William County,” said Supervisor Ruth Anderson of the Occoquan District.

The county anticipates to start working this fall.