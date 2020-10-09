Prince William County to provide COVID-19 childcare scholarship program

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County government, in collaboration with PWC Public Schools, is providing a childcare scholarship program for families impacted by COVID-19.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors established a $2 million grant with Coronavirus Relief Funds through the CARES Act.

The county has selected AlphaBEST Education, Inc to facilitate the scholarship program. Childcare is available for up to 1,000 students who qualify — meaning that they are a student in the county’s public school system and that the child, or their family, has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“Many of us are having to either work from home, or they’ve lost their jobs or have some sort of other impacts,” said Christina Winn, Economic Development, Loudoun County Government. “This was an opportunity to create a scholarship program to really help those families out an get our population back to work.”

The program will run Monday-Fridays from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at several Prince William County elementary schools. The initiative will end on December 30.