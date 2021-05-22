Prince William County to increase 9-1-1 response times with new system

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County is implementing a new system, to improve emergency response time.

The Prince William County Department of Public Safety Communications announced the implementation of the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP).

The system will improve response time by reducing duplicate data entry and potential errors, as well as unnecessary calls between alarm companies and the Department of Public Safety Communications.

9-1-1 centers are known as Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP), which helps differentiate from those that only receive transfers, not 9-1-1 calls.

While help is on the way, alarm companies will contact the home or business owner to inform them about the alarm.

Michele Surdam, Assistant Director, Systems, for the Prince William County Government, says the system eliminates wait time by connecting the director to the dispatcher.

“The way that the ASAP to PSAP program works is the dispatcher receives the call directly from the alarm company, so there’s no middle person being the call taker. There’s no delay from the time that the alarm company enters the call to the time the dispatcher gets it,” said Surdam.

Prince William County is one of many other emergency communication centers in Virginia to implement the new alarm response program.