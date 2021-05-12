Prince William County to expand summer school programs

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — As another school year during the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a close, Prince William County is expanding its summer school sites to accommodate more students.

Dara Dugger, director at the office of student management, says there will be 22 elementary and seven middle school sites open this summer, with one high school for missed credit recovery. This is an increase from the 15 elementary and five middle school sites that are typically open for summer learning.

Dugger says the school system won’t know how many students are opting in for summer school until the end of this spring semester.



“We don’t have any data at this point because we are still currently in the school year. What we are using are projections based on what we are hearing from schools and the needs of our parents,” said Dugger.

The school board is working on a plan to bring all grade levels for five days a week, full time for the fall semester.